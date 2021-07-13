Almanac - Tuesday 7/13/21

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of July, 2021

It is the 194th day of the year

171 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:58:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:00 pm

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:28 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:47 am

at 5.93 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 7:50 am

at minus zero point six-one feet

The next high tide will at 3:00 pm this afternoon

at 5.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 7:59 pm

at 2.91 feet.

The Moon is 12.1% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

Today is…

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

National Beef Tallow Day

National French Fry Day

Today is also…

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar in the Baháʼí Faith

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

On this day in history…

1787 – The Continental Congress enacts the Northwest Ordinance establishing governing rules for the Northwest Territory. It also establishes procedures for the admission of new states and limits the expansion of slavery.

1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.

1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.

1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)

1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)

1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler

