Almanac - Tuesday 7/13/21
Today is Tuesday, the 13th of July, 2021
It is the 194th day of the year
171 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:58:56 am
and sunset will be at 8:32:00 pm
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today.
Solar noon will be at 1:15:28 pm.
The first high tide was early this morning at 12:47 am
at 5.93 feet
The first low tide will be this morning at 7:50 am
at minus zero point six-one feet
The next high tide will at 3:00 pm this afternoon
at 5.05 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 7:59 pm
at 2.91 feet.
The Moon is 12.1% visible
First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am
Today is…
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar in the Baháʼí Faith
The last day of Naadam in Mongolia
Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan
On this day in history…
1787 – The Continental Congress enacts the Northwest Ordinance establishing governing rules for the Northwest Territory. It also establishes procedures for the admission of new states and limits the expansion of slavery.
1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.
1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.
1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.
1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)
1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982)
1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)
1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (d. 2002)
1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate
1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)
1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)
1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)
1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer
1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer
1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube
1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian
1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer
1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player
1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler