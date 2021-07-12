Almanac - Monday 7/12/21

Today is Monday, the 12th of July, 2021,

July 12 is the 193rd day of the year

172 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 5:58:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:29 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:22 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:05 am

at 6.15 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 7:48 am

at minus zero point seven-four feet

The next high tide this afternoon at 2:25 pm

at 4.93 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:08 pm

at 3.08 feet

The Moon is currently 6.2% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

Today is…

Different Colored Eyes Day

Etch A Sketch Day

International Town Criers Day

National Eat Your Jell-O Day

National Pecan Pie Day

New Conversations Day

Orangemen's Day

Paper Bag Day

Simplicity Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Heir to the Crown of Tonga

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kiribati from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of São Tomé and Príncipe from Portugal in 1975.

The second day of Naadam in Mongolia

The Twelfth, also known as Orangemen's Day in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland and Labrador

On this day in history…

1493 – Hartmann Schedel's Nuremberg Chronicle, one of the best-documented early printed books, is published.

1862 – The Medal of Honor is authorized by the United States Congress.

1962 – The Rolling Stones perform for the first time at London's Marquee Club.

1971 – The Australian Aboriginal Flag is flown for the first time.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman politician and general (d. 44 BC)

1817 – Henry David Thoreau, American essayist, poet, and philosopher (d. 1862)

1854 – George Eastman, American businessman, founded Eastman Kodak (d. 1933)

1884 – Louis B. Mayer, Russian-born American film producer, co-founded Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (d. 1957)

1884 – Amedeo Modigliani, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1920)

1895 – Kirsten Flagstad, Norwegian soprano (d. 1962)

1895 – Buckminster Fuller, American architect and engineer, designed the Montreal Biosphère (d. 1983)

1895 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and songwriter (d. 1960)

1904 – Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1908 – Milton Berle, American comedian and actor (d. 2002)

1917 – Andrew Wyeth, American artist (d. 2009)

1918 – Doris Grumbach, American novelist, memoirist, biographer, literary critic, and essayist

1922 – Mark Hatfield, American soldier and politician, 29th Governor of Oregon (d. 2011)

1933 – Donald E. Westlake, American author and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1934 – Van Cliburn, American pianist and composer (d. 2013)

1937 – Bill Cosby, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1937 – Robert McFarlane, American colonel and diplomat, 13th United States National Security Advisor

1942 – Swamp Dogg, American R&B singer-songwriter and musician

1943 – Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1944 – Delia Ephron, American author, playwright, and screenwriter

1945 – Butch Hancock, American country-folk singer-songwriter and musician

1948 – Walter Egan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Richard Simmons, American fitness trainer and actor

1951 – Cheryl Ladd, American actress

1955 – Jimmy LaFave, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1997 – Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani-English activist, Nobel Prize laureate

