© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Almanac - Monday 7/12/21

KALW
Published July 12, 2021 at 4:48 AM PDT
malala.jpg
UN Women/Ryan Brown
/
Flickr Creative Commons
EU and UN launch Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls

Today is Monday, the 12th of July, 2021,

July 12 is the 193rd day of the year

172 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 5:58:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:29 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:22 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:05 am

at 6.15 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 7:48 am

at minus zero point seven-four feet

The next high tide this afternoon at 2:25 pm

at 4.93 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:08 pm

at 3.08 feet

The Moon is currently 6.2% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

Today is…

Different Colored Eyes Day

Etch A Sketch Day

International Town Criers Day

National Eat Your Jell-O Day

National Pecan Pie Day

New Conversations Day

Orangemen's Day

Paper Bag Day

Simplicity Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Heir to the Crown of Tonga

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kiribati from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of São Tomé and Príncipe from Portugal in 1975.

The second day of Naadam in Mongolia

The Twelfth, also known as Orangemen's Day in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland and Labrador

On this day in history…

1493Hartmann Schedel's Nuremberg Chronicle, one of the best-documented early printed books, is published.

1862 – The Medal of Honor is authorized by the United States Congress.

1962The Rolling Stones perform for the first time at London's Marquee Club.

1971 – The Australian Aboriginal Flag is flown for the first time.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

100 BCJulius Caesar, Roman politician and general (d. 44 BC)

1817Henry David Thoreau, American essayist, poet, and philosopher (d. 1862)

1854George Eastman, American businessman, founded Eastman Kodak (d. 1933)

1884Louis B. Mayer, Russian-born American film producer, co-founded Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (d. 1957)

1884 – Amedeo Modigliani, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1920)

1895Kirsten Flagstad, Norwegian soprano (d. 1962)

1895 – Buckminster Fuller, American architect and engineer, designed the Montreal Biosphère (d. 1983)

1895 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and songwriter (d. 1960)

1904Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1908Milton Berle, American comedian and actor (d. 2002)

1917 – Andrew Wyeth, American artist (d. 2009)

1918 – Doris Grumbach, American novelist, memoirist, biographer, literary critic, and essayist

1922Mark Hatfield, American soldier and politician, 29th Governor of Oregon (d. 2011)

1933 – Donald E. Westlake, American author and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1934 – Van Cliburn, American pianist and composer (d. 2013)

1937Bill Cosby, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1937 – Robert McFarlane, American colonel and diplomat, 13th United States National Security Advisor

1942Swamp Dogg, American R&B singer-songwriter and musician

1943Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1944 – Delia Ephron, American author, playwright, and screenwriter

1945Butch Hancock, American country-folk singer-songwriter and musician

1948 – Walter Egan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Richard Simmons, American fitness trainer and actor

1951 – Cheryl Ladd, American actress

1955 – Jimmy LaFave, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1997Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani-English activist, Nobel Prize laureate

Arts & Culture