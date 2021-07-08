Almanac - Thursday 7/8/21

July 8 is the 189th day of the year;

176 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until autumn begins

Tomorrow Thursday, 8th of July of 2021,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:55:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:07 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:56 am

at minus zero point three-nine feet

The first high tide will be at 12:05 pm

at 4.63 feet

The next low tide at 4:25 pm

at 3.28 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 10:08 pm

at 6.28 feet

The Moon is 5.4% visible

Waning Crescent

New Moon tomorrow Friday the 9th of July of 2021 at 6:17 pm

Today is…

Be a Kid Again Day

Math 2.0 Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Ice Cream Sundae Day

National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day

SCUD Day

Also known as Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day

Today is also…

Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day in Ukraine

On this day in history…

1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.

1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).

1960 – Francis Gary Powers is charged with espionage resulting from his flight over the Soviet Union.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…1831 – John Pemberton,

who gave us a popular brand of soda

1838 – Eli Lilly,

who gave us pharmaceuticals

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin,

who gave us big old blimps and a rock and roll band’s name

1839 – John D. Rockefeller,

who gave us a dime

1867 – Käthe Kollwitz,

who gave us expressionist drawings of people suffering

1882 – Percy Grainger,

who collected folk music and composed classical music

1885 – Ernst Bloch,

who gave us some deep thoughts

1900 – George Antheil,

who gave us music for films and concert halls

1907 – George W. Romney,

who gave us Mitt Romney

1908 – Louis Jordan,

who gave us Nobody Here But Us Chickens

1908 – Nelson Rockefeller,

who gave us the Vice Presidency and Attica

1914 – Billy Eckstine,

who gave us a smooth voice

1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross,

who gave us the Grief breakdown

1934 – Marty Feldman,

who gave us a few laughs

1948 – Raffi,

who gave kids some fun songs

1948 – Ruby Sales

who gave us bravery

1949 – Wolfgang Puck,

some yummy food

1951 – Anjelica Huston,

some good movies

1952 – Marianne Williamson,

who gave us some self-help books and ran for president

1958 – Kevin Bacon,

who also gave us some good if creepy movies

1961 – Toby Keith,

who gave us some good country songs

1962 – Joan Osborne,

who gave us some good folk-friendly music

1970 – Beck,

who gave us some good rock and roll

1998 – Jaden Smith,

who gives us some good rhymes and beats

