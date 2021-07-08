Almanac - Thursday 7/8/21
July 8 is the 189th day of the year;
176 days remain until the end of the year.
Tomorrow Thursday, 8th of July of 2021,
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:55:40 am
and sunset will be at 8:34:07 pm.
Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14:53 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:56 am
at minus zero point three-nine feet
The first high tide will be at 12:05 pm
at 4.63 feet
The next low tide at 4:25 pm
at 3.28 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 10:08 pm
at 6.28 feet
The Moon is 5.4% visible
New Moon tomorrow Friday the 9th of July of 2021 at 6:17 pm
Today is…
National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day
Also known as Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day
Today is also…
Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day in Ukraine
On this day in history…
1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.
1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.
1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.
1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called Women in the Air Force (WAF).
1960 – Francis Gary Powers is charged with espionage resulting from his flight over the Soviet Union.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…1831 – John Pemberton,
who gave us a popular brand of soda
who gave us pharmaceuticals
1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin,
who gave us big old blimps and a rock and roll band’s name
who gave us a dime
who gave us expressionist drawings of people suffering
who collected folk music and composed classical music
1885 – Ernst Bloch,
who gave us some deep thoughts
who gave us music for films and concert halls
who gave us Mitt Romney
1908 – Louis Jordan,
who gave us Nobody Here But Us Chickens
1908 – Nelson Rockefeller,
who gave us the Vice Presidency and Attica
1914 – Billy Eckstine,
who gave us a smooth voice
1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross,
who gave us the Grief breakdown
1934 – Marty Feldman,
who gave us a few laughs
who gave kids some fun songs
1948 – Ruby Sales
who gave us bravery
some yummy food
1951 – Anjelica Huston,
some good movies
1952 – Marianne Williamson,
who gave us some self-help books and ran for president
1958 – Kevin Bacon,
who also gave us some good if creepy movies
1961 – Toby Keith,
who gave us some good country songs
1962 – Joan Osborne,
who gave us some good folk-friendly music
who gave us some good rock and roll
1998 – Jaden Smith,
who gives us some good rhymes and beats