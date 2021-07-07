Almanac - Wednesday 7/7/21

Today Wednesday, 7th of July of 2021,

July 7 is the 188th day of the year

177 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:55:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:26 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:44 pm.

the first low tide will be at 4:21 am

at minus zero point one-seven feet

The first high tide will be at 11:25 am

at 4.50 feet

The next low tide at 3:44 pm

at 3.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:31 pm

at 6.22 feet

The Moon is 6.1% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 9th of July of 2021 at 6:17 pm

Today is…

Chocolate Day

Father-Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tell the Truth Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Solomon Islands from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Ivan Kupala Day in Belarus, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Saba Saba Day in Tanzania

Tanabata in Japan

The terms 7th July, July 7th, and 7/7 (pronounced "Seven-seven") have been widely used in the Western media as a shorthand for the 7 July 2005 bombings on London's transport system.

July 7 (film) is the name of a movie made in Sri Lanka, a romantic comedy shot in black and white in 2016

In the Chinese language, this term is used to denote the Battle of Lugou Bridge started on July 7, 1937, marking the beginning of the Second Sino-Japanese War.

also on this day in history...

1846 – US troops occupy Monterey and Yerba Buena, thus beginning the US conquest of California.

1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor's 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri.

1930 – Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser begins construction of Boulder Dam (now known as Hoover Dam).

1953 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara sets out on a trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

1954 – Elvis Presley makes his radio debut when WHBQ Memphis played his first recording for Sun Records, "That's All Right".

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan appoints Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1983 – Cold War: Samantha Smith, a US schoolgirl, flies to the Soviet Union at the invitation of Secretary General Yuri Andropov.

2007 – The first Live Earth benefit concert was held in 11 locations around the world.

2019 – The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2–0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon, France.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1911)

1906 – Satchel Paige, American baseball player and coach (d. 1982)

1907 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 1988)

1911 – Gian Carlo Menotti, Italian-American composer (d. 2007)

1924 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (d. 1977)

1927 – Charlie Louvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1927 – Doc Severinsen, American trumpet player and conductor

1930 – Hank Mobley, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1986)

1932 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian jazz keyboardist and composer (d. 2007)

1933 – David McCullough, American historian and author

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1949 – Shelley Duvall, American actress, writer, and producer

1966 – Jim Gaffigan, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater

