Almanac - Tuesday 7/6/21

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of July of 2021,

July 6 is the 187th day of the year

178 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:54:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:44 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:36 pm

The first low tide was at 3:45 am at zero point one-one feet

The first high tide will be at 10:40 am at 4.31 feet

The next low tide at 3:01 pm at 3.02 feet

and the final high tide at 8:55 pm at 6.14 feet

Today is…

International Kissing Day

National Air Traffic Control Day

National Fried Chicken Day

Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

Umbrella Cover Day

Virtually Hug a Virtual Assistant Day

Today is also…

The first day of the Festival of San Fermín, which lasts until July 14. in Pamplona, Spain

Constitution Day in Cayman Islands

Day of the Capital in Kazakhstan

Independence Day in Comoros, celebrates the independence of the Comoros from France in 1975.

Independence Day in Malawi, celebrates the independence of Malawi from United Kingdom in 1964.

Jan Hus Day in the Czech Republic

Kupala Night in Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Statehood Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Peru

On this day in history…

1854 – In Jackson, Michigan, the first convention of the United States Republican Party is held.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the "Secret Annexe" above her father's office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

1944 – Jackie Robinson refuses to move to the back of a bus, leading to a court-martial.

1944 – The Hartford circus fire, one of America's worst fire disasters, kills approximately 168 people and injures over 700 in Hartford, Connecticut.

1957 – Althea Gibson wins the Wimbledon championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.

2003 – The 70-metre Yevpatoria Planetary Radar sends a METI message (Cosmic Call 2) to five stars: Hip 4872, HD 245409, 55 Cancri (HD 75732), HD 10307 and 47 Ursae Majoris (HD 95128). The messages will arrive to these stars in 2036, 2040, 2044, and 2049, respectively.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain (d. 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (d. 1985)

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1954)

1918 – Sebastian Cabot, English-Canadian actor (d. 1977)

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (d. 2016)

1923 – Wojciech Jaruzelski, Polish general and politician, 1st President of Poland (d. 2014)

1925 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (d. 2007)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1927 – Janet Leigh, American actress and author (d. 2004)

1931 – Della Reese, American actress and singer (d. 2017)

1937 – Vladimir Ashkenazy, Russian-Icelandic pianist and conductor

1937 – Ned Beatty, American actor (d. 2021)

1937 – Gene Chandler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1940 – Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh politician, 1st President of Kazakhstan

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1949 – Phyllis Hyman, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1995)

1953 – Nanci Griffith, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – 50 Cent, American rapper, producer, and actor

1979 – Kevin Hart, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

