Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

Over 50 Years Of Spatial Sound Art At Audium In San Francisco

KALW | By Joshua Sirotiak
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM PDT
Audium_theater.jpeg
Justin Pickard
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Audium_theater.jpg
Inside the theater for Audium in San Francisco (a sound art event), April 2009

The past year or so has been a lot, to say the least. From the pandemic and its economic fallout, to our country’s long overdue reckoning with race, to a disputed presidential election and insurrection at the capitol, we’ve all got a lot on our minds. It’s enough to make anyone long for a moment of peace.

In San Francisco a first-of-its-kind theater has been using sound and space to offer healing through introspection. And they've been at it for nearly fifty years.

Audium is opening its doors back up for general admission on Thursdays and Fridays starting July 1.

