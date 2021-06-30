Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Over 50 Years Of Spatial Sound Art At Audium In San Francisco
The past year or so has been a lot, to say the least. From the pandemic and its economic fallout, to our country’s long overdue reckoning with race, to a disputed presidential election and insurrection at the capitol, we’ve all got a lot on our minds. It’s enough to make anyone long for a moment of peace.
In San Francisco a first-of-its-kind theater has been using sound and space to offer healing through introspection. And they've been at it for nearly fifty years.
Audium is opening its doors back up for general admission on Thursdays and Fridays starting July 1.