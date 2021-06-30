Almanac - Wednesday 6/30/21

Today is Wednesday, the 30th of June, 2021,

June 30 is the 181st day of the year

184 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:51:21 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:53 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:37 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:15 am at 4.94 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:04 am at zero point one-one feet

The next high tide at 5:09 pm at 5.38 feet.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 11:17 pm at 2.33 feet.

Moon: 63.8%

Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 1st of July of 2021 at 2:11 pm

Today is…

International Asteroid Day

National Meteor Day

as it was on this day in 1908 – The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, resulting in a massive explosion over Eastern Siberia.

National Outfit Of The Day Day

National Organization for Women Day

National Parchment Day

Social Media Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Guatemala

General Prayer Day in Central African Republic

Independence Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), celebrates the independence of Democratic Republic of the Congo from Belgium in 1960.

Navy Day in Israel

Philippine–Spanish Friendship Day in The Philippines

Revolution Day in Sudan

Teachers' Day in Dominican Republic

There is a sports stadium in Cairo, Egypt called the 30 June Stadium.

1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1864 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln grants Yosemite Valley to California for "public use, resort and recreation".

1936 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Abyssinia appeals for aid to the League of Nations against Italy's invasion of his country.

1953 – The first Chevrolet Corvette rolls off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan.

1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States' largest feminist organization, is founded.

1972 – The first leap second is added to the UTC time system

1990 – East Germany and West Germany merge their economies.

1997 – The United Kingdom transfers sovereignty over Hong Kong to China.

2013 – Protests begin around Egypt against President Mohamed Morsi and the ruling Freedom and Justice Party, leading to their overthrow during the 2013 Egyptian coup d'état.

2019 – Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

1893 – Walter Ulbricht, German soldier and politician (d. 1973)

1911 – Czesław Miłosz, Polish novelist, essayist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1917 – Susan Hayward, American actress (d. 1975)[24]

1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010)

1931 – Andrew Hill, American pianist and composer (d. 2007)

1936 – Dave Van Ronk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1940 – Mark Spoelstra, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1943 – Florence Ballard, American pop/soul singer (d. 1976)

1951 – Stanley Clarke, American bass player and composer

1956 – David Alan Grier, American actor, singer, and comedian

coach

1958 – Esa-Pekka Salonen, Finnish conductor and composer

1959 – Vincent D'Onofrio, American actor

1963 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Swedish guitarist and songwriter

1966 – Mike Tyson, American boxer and actor

1985 – Michael Phelps, American swimmer

