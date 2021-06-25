Almanac - Friday 6/25/21

Today is Friday, the 25th of June of 2021,

June 25 is the 176th day of the year

189 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:00 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:41 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:03 am

at -1.77feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:11 pm

at 5.11 feet.

The next low tide at 5:44 pm

at 2.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 11:38 pm

at 6.99 feet

The Moon is 99.1% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Thursday 1st of July of 2021 at 2:11 pm

Today is

Bourdain Day

Color TV Day

Day of the Seafarer

Global Beatles Day

Leon Day

National Catfish Day

National Food Truck Day

National Police Community Cooperative Day

National Strawberry Parfait Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in The Philippines

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mozambique from Portugal in 1975.

Statehood Day in Slovenia

Statehood Day in Virginia

Teacher's Day in Guatemala

World Vitiligo Day (vit-ih-LIE-go)

On this day in history…

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is the first woman awarded a doctorate of philosophy when she graduates from the University of Padua.

1848 – A photograph of the June Days uprising becomes the first known instance of photojournalism.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

…and if today is your birthday, happy birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (d. 1926)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 1950)

1925 – Clifton Chenier, American singer-songwriter and accordion player (d. 1987)

1925 – June Lockhart, American actress

1928 – Peyo, Belgian author and illustrator, created The Smurfs (d. 1992)

1929 – Eric Carle, American author and illustrator (d. 2021)

1931 – V. P. Singh, Indian lawyer and politician, 7th Prime Minister of India (d. 2008)

1935 – Larry Kramer, American author, playwright, and activist, co-founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (d. 2020)

1946 – Roméo Dallaire, Dutch-Canadian general and politician

1954 – Sonia Sotomayor, American lawyer and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (d. 2018)

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Yann Martel, Spanish-Canadian author

1963 – George Michael, English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1970 – Ariel Gore, American journalist and author

