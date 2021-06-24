© 2021
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community.

New Oakland Artist Satya On the Inspiration Behind Her Debut EP 'Flourish Against Fracture'

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published June 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM PDT
Satya
Photo provided by Daniella DeFrance
/
Singer Satya

Breakups can be hard. However, sometimes beauty comes from a broken heart. Satya turned to music after a devastating end to a relationship. Her EP "Flourish Against Fracture" features mellow, soulful tracks about healing and returning to self love. The 20-year-old songstress attended Oakland School for the Arts. She currently splits her time between The Town and The Big Easy.

Satya will be performing in Oakland this October. Follow her on Instagram for updates on her upcoming show.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
