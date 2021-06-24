New Oakland Artist Satya On the Inspiration Behind Her Debut EP 'Flourish Against Fracture'

Breakups can be hard. However, sometimes beauty comes from a broken heart. Satya turned to music after a devastating end to a relationship. Her EP "Flourish Against Fracture" features mellow, soulful tracks about healing and returning to self love. The 20-year-old songstress attended Oakland School for the Arts. She currently splits her time between The Town and The Big Easy.

Satya will be performing in Oakland this October.