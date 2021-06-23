Almanac - Wednesday 6/23/21
Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021
June 23 is the 174th day of the year
191 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:44 am
and sunset will be at 8:35:50 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12:17 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:25 am at -1.35 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:24 am at 4.81 feet
The next low tide at 3:55 pm at 2.72 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:00 pm at 7.18 feet
The Moon is 97.5% visible
It’s still a Waxing Gibbous
It will be a full moon tomorrow
This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States.
Berries Ripen MoonBirth MoonBlooming MoonEgg Laying MoonHatching MoonGreen Corn MoonHot MoonHoer Moon
Today is…
United Nations Public Service Day
Today is also…
Feast of Raḥmat can fall in the Baháʼí Faith
Father's Day in Nicaragua, and Poland
Grand Duke's Official Birthday in Luxembourg
National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada
St John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations
Bonfires of Saint John in Spain
First night of Festa de São João do Porto in Portugal
First day of Golowan Festival in Cornwall
Kupala Night in Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine
Last day of Drăgaica fair in Buzău, Romania
Victory Day also in Estonia
on this day in history…
1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.
1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.
1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.
1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".
1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.
1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.
1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.
1956 – The French National Assembly takes the first step in creating the French Community by passing the Loi Cadre, transferring a number of powers from Paris to elected territorial governments in French West Africa.
1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.
1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.
1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.
1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.
1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.
1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise
2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.
2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.
2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation
And if today is your birthday Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (d. 1966)
1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (d. 1956)
1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1954)
1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 1987)
1928 – Michael Shaara, American author and academic (d. 1988)
1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 2003)
1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)
1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and judge, United States Supreme Court Justice
1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting
1972 – Selma Blair, American actress
1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician
1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist