Almanac - Wednesday 6/23/21

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021

June 23 is the 174th day of the year

191 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:44 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:50 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:17 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:25 am at -1.35 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:24 am at 4.81 feet

The next low tide at 3:55 pm at 2.72 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:00 pm at 7.18 feet

The Moon is 97.5% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a full moon tomorrow

Full Strawberry Moon

This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States.

Berries Ripen MoonBirth MoonBlooming MoonEgg Laying MoonHatching MoonGreen Corn MoonHot MoonHoer Moon

Today is…

International Widows' Day

Let It Go Day

National Hydration Day

National Pecan Sandies Day

National Pink Day

Pink Flamingo Day

Runner's Selfie Day

SAT Math Day

Typewriting Day

United Nations Public Service Day

Today is also…

Feast of Raḥmat can fall in the Baháʼí Faith

Father's Day in Nicaragua, and Poland

Grand Duke's Official Birthday in Luxembourg

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada

Okinawa Memorial Day

St John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations

Bonfires of Saint John in Spain

First night of Festa de São João do Porto in Portugal

First day of Golowan Festival in Cornwall

Jaaniõhtu in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Kupala Night in Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine

Last day of Drăgaica fair in Buzău, Romania

United Nations Public Service Day

Victory Day also in Estonia

on this day in history…

1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.

1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.

1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".

1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1956 – The French National Assembly takes the first step in creating the French Community by passing the Loi Cadre, transferring a number of powers from Paris to elected territorial governments in French West Africa.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation

And if today is your birthday Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (d. 1966)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (d. 1956)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1954)

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 1987)

1928 – Michael Shaara, American author and academic (d. 1988)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 2003)

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and judge, United States Supreme Court Justice

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

