From the series Uncuffed:

Anthony King and Alonzo Riley both recently lost loved ones to suicide. Uncuffed producer b.f. thames asked if they would be willing to sit down together to talk about some of what they were thinking, and feeling... and how they were processing the tragedy while inside prison.

"I’m bitter for the simple fact, my brother was great. He had talent, he had charisma, he had everything." Anthony King

If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

This interview was conducted in 2019.

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.