Almanac - Monday 6/14/21

Today is Monday, the 14th of June of 2021,

June 14 is the 165th day of the year

200 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:41 pm.

We will have14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:27 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:58 am at 5.67 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:15 am at minus zero point six-seven feet

The next high tide at 3:45 pm at 4.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be 8:19 pm at 3.34 feet

The Moon is 15.1% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday the 17th of June of 2021 at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Army's Birthday

Family History Day

Flag Day

International Bath Day

National Bourbon Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

Own Your Share of America Day

Pause for the Pledge Day

Pop Goes The Weasel Day

World Blood Donor Day

Today is also…

Baltic Freedom Day

Mourning and Commemoration Day or Leinapäev in Estonia

Mourning and Hope Day in Lithuania

Day of Memory for Repressed People in Armenia

Freedom Day in Malawi

Liberation Day on the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

On this day in history…

1777 – The Second Continental Congress passes the Flag Act of 1777 adopting the Stars and Stripes as the Flag of the United States.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: HMS Bounty mutiny survivors including Captain William Bligh and 18 others reach Timor after a nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) journey in an open boat.

1846 – Bear Flag Revolt begins: Anglo settlers in Sonoma, California, start a rebellion against Mexico and proclaim the California Republic.

1951 – UNIVAC I is dedicated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words "under God" into the United States Pledge ofAllegiance.

1966 – The Vatican announces the abolition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("index of prohibited books"), which was originally instituted in 1557.

1967 – Mariner program: Mariner 5 is launched towards Venus.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1864 – Alois Alzheimer, German psychiatrist and neuropathologist (d. 1915)

1904 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (d. 1971)

1909 – Burl Ives, American actor and singer (d. 1995)

1925 – Pierre Salinger, American journalist and politician, 11th White House Press Secretary (d. 2004)

1928 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, author, guerrilla leader and politician (d. 1967)

1933 – Jerzy Kosiński, Polish-American novelist and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1946 – Donald Trump, American businessman, television personality and 45th President of the United States

1947 – Barry Melton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Harry Turtledove, American historian and author

1961 – Boy George, English singer-songwriter and producer

1978 – Diablo Cody, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Lang Lang, Chinese pianist

