Almanac - Thursday 6/10/21

Today is Thursday, the 10th of June, 2021

June 10 is the 161st day of the year

204 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:17 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:32:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:40 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:49 am at zero minus point six feet

The first high tide will be at 1:00 pm at 4.52 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at 3.15 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:05 pm at 6.04 feet

The Moon is Zero Percent Visible, the New Moon

and if you see the “ring of fire”, that’s the Annular Solar Eclipse happening right now.

An annular, or ring-shaped, eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from Earth.

Due to its distance, the moon seems smaller

and doesn't entirely block the sun,

leaving a “ring of fire” around the edge.

There will be a First Quarter Moon in 7 days

on a Thursday the 17th of June of 2021 at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

Ballpoint Pen Day

National Black Cow Day

National Herb and Spice Day

National Iced Tea Day

Today is also…

Abolition Day in French Guiana

Army Day in Jordan

World Art Nouveau Day

Navy Day in Italy

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões

Reconciliation Day in the Republic of the Congo

On this day in history…

671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.

1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela.

2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.

2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.

2003 – The Spirit rover is launched, beginning NASA's Mars Exploration Rover mission.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1886 – Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and producer (d. 1973)

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (d. 1952)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (d. 1984)

1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005

1921 – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (d. 2021)

1922 – Judy Garland, American singer, actress, and vaudevillian (d. 1969)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (d. 2017)

1925 – James Salter, American novelist and short-story writer (d. 2015)

1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1971 – Bobby Jindal, American journalist and politician, 55th Governor of Louisiana

1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress

