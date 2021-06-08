Almanac - Tuesday 6/8/21

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of June, 2021

June 8 is the 159th day of the year

206 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:30 am

and the sun will set at 8:31:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight Today.

Solar noon will be at 1:09:17 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:44 am at minus zero point two four feet

The first high tide will be at 11:33 pm at 4.34 feet

The next low tide at 4:08 pm at 2.70 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:51 pm

Moon: 3.5%

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am

Also an Annular Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Best Friends Day

Betty Picnic Day

Call Your Doctor Day

Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

Name Your Poison Day

National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Thomas Paine Day

Upsy Daisy Day

World Pet Memorial Day

Today is also…

Bounty Day in Norfolk Island

Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Engineer's Day in Peru

Pranav Sivakumar Day in Illinois

Primož Trubar Day in Slovenia

World Brain Tumor Day

World Oceans Day[42]

On this day in history…

1789 – James Madison introduces twelve proposed amendments to the United States Constitution in Congress.

1887 – Herman Hollerith applies for US patent #395,781 for the 'Art of Compiling Statistics', which was his punched card calculator.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value.

1929 – Margaret Bondfield is appointed Minister of Labour. She is the first woman appointed to the Cabinet of the United Kingdom.

1949 – Helen Keller, Dorothy Parker, Danny Kaye, Fredric March, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson are named in an FBI report as Communist Party members.

1949 – George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is published.

1966 – The National Football League and American Football League announced a merger effective in 1970.

1972 – Vietnam War: Nine-year-old Phan Thị Kim Phúc is burned by napalm, an event captured by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut moments later while the young girl is seen running down a road, in what would become an iconic, Pulitzer Prize-winning photo.

1984 – Homosexuality is declared legal in the Australian state of New South Wales.

1987 – New Zealand's Labour government establishes a national nuclear-free zone under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987.

1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1671 – Tomaso Albinoni, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1751)

1810 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (d. 1856)

1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (d. 1959)

1903 – Marguerite Yourcenar, Belgian-French author and poet (d. 1987)

1921 – Gordon McLendon, American broadcaster and businessman (d. 1986)

1921 – Suharto, Indonesian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Indonesia (d. 2008)

1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H. W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (d. 2018)

1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (d. 2020)

1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (d. 2014)

1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress

1944 – Boz Scaggs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sara Paretsky, American author

1950 – Sônia Braga, Brazilian actress and producer

1977 – Kanye West, American rapper, producer, director, and fashion

