Almanac - Monday 5/31/21

Today is Monday, the 31st of May, 2021,

May 31 is the 151st day of the year

214 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:49:33 am

and the sun sets at 8:26:24 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:58 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:35 am at 5.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:49 am at minus zero point 79

The next high tide at 5:11 pm at 5.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:33 pm at 2.9 feet

Moon: 68.3%

Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am

Today is…

Memorial Day

National Autonomous Vehicle Day

National Macaroon Day

National Meditation Day

National Smile Day

Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day

Save Your Hearing Day

Speak in Complete Sentences Day

What You Think Upon Grows Day

World Parrot Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of Royal Brunei Malay Regiment in Brunei

The beginning of Gawai Dayak, celebrated by the Dayak people in Sarawak, Malaysia and West Kalimantan, Indonesia

World No Tobacco Day

On this day in history…

1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

1859 – The clock tower at the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, starts keeping time.

1889 – Johnstown Flood: Over 2,200 people die after a dam fails and sends a 60-foot (18-meter) wall of water over the town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

1909 – The National Negro Committee, forerunner to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), convenes for the first time.

1911 – The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

1921 – The Tulsa race massacre kills at least 39, but other estimates of black fatalities vary from 55 to about 300.

1971 – In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.

1977 – The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is completed.

2005 – Vanity Fair reveals that Mark Felt was "Deep Throat".

2008 – Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1819 – Walt Whitman, American poet, essayist, and journalist (d. 1892)

1866 – John Ringling, American entrepreneur; one of the founders of the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1936)

1894 – Fred Allen, American comedian, radio host, game show panelist, and author (d. 1956)

1898 – Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author (d. 1993)

1908 – Don Ameche, American actor (d. 1993)

1930 – Clint Eastwood, American actor, director, musician, and producer

1938 – Johnny Paycheck, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1938 – Peter Yarrow, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939 – Terry Waite, English humanitarian and author

1940 – Gilbert Shelton, American illustrator

1943 – Joe Namath, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1945 – Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1945 – Laurent Gbagbo, Ivorian academic and politician, 4th President of Côte d'Ivoire

1948 – John Bonham, English musician, songwriter and drummer (d. 1980)

1955 – Tommy Emmanuel, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Viktor Orbán, Hungarian politician, 38th Prime Minister of Hungary

1964 – Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, American rapper and producer

1965 – Brooke Shields, American model, actress, and producer

1972 – Christian McBride, American bassist and record producer

1976 – Colin Farrell, Irish actor

