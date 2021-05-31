Almanac - Monday 5/31/21
Today is Monday, the 31st of May, 2021,
May 31 is the 151st day of the year
214 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 5:49:33 am
and the sun sets at 8:26:24 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:07:58 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:35 am at 5.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:49 am at minus zero point 79
The next high tide at 5:11 pm at 5.05 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:33 pm at 2.9 feet
Moon: 68.3%
Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am
Today is…
National Autonomous Vehicle Day
Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day
Speak in Complete Sentences Day
Today is also…
Anniversary of Royal Brunei Malay Regiment in Brunei
The beginning of Gawai Dayak, celebrated by the Dayak people in Sarawak, Malaysia and West Kalimantan, Indonesia
On this day in history…
1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.
1859 – The clock tower at the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, starts keeping time.
1889 – Johnstown Flood: Over 2,200 people die after a dam fails and sends a 60-foot (18-meter) wall of water over the town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
1909 – The National Negro Committee, forerunner to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), convenes for the first time.
1911 – The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
1921 – The Tulsa race massacre kills at least 39, but other estimates of black fatalities vary from 55 to about 300.
1971 – In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.
1977 – The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is completed.
2005 – Vanity Fair reveals that Mark Felt was "Deep Throat".
2008 – Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1819 – Walt Whitman, American poet, essayist, and journalist (d. 1892)
1866 – John Ringling, American entrepreneur; one of the founders of the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1936)
1894 – Fred Allen, American comedian, radio host, game show panelist, and author (d. 1956)
1898 – Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author (d. 1993)
1908 – Don Ameche, American actor (d. 1993)
1930 – Clint Eastwood, American actor, director, musician, and producer
1938 – Johnny Paycheck, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1938 – Peter Yarrow, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1939 – Terry Waite, English humanitarian and author
1940 – Gilbert Shelton, American illustrator
1943 – Joe Namath, American football player, sportscaster, and actor
1945 – Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)
1945 – Laurent Gbagbo, Ivorian academic and politician, 4th President of Côte d'Ivoire
1948 – John Bonham, English musician, songwriter and drummer (d. 1980)
1955 – Tommy Emmanuel, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1963 – Viktor Orbán, Hungarian politician, 38th Prime Minister of Hungary
1964 – Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, American rapper and producer
1965 – Brooke Shields, American model, actress, and producer
1972 – Christian McBride, American bassist and record producer
1976 – Colin Farrell, Irish actor