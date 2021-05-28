Almanac - Friday 5/28/21
Today is Friday, 28th of May, 2021
It is the 148th day of the year
217 days remain until the end of the year.
23 days until summer begins
The sun rose at 5:50:49 am
and the sun sets at 8:24:20 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:07:34 pm.
The first low tide will be at 7:05 am
The only high tide at 2:16 pm.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be 6:53 pm
The Moon is 93.8%
a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am
Today is…
Amnesty International Day
Don't Fry Day
European Neighbours' Day
International Hamburger Day
Menstrual Hygiene Day
National Brisket Day
National Death Busters Day
National Heat Awareness Day
National Title Track Day
National Wig Out Day
The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Day in Croatia
Downfall of the Derg Day in Ethiopia
Flag Day in Philippines
Republic Day in Nepal
TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918.
Youm-e-Takbir in Pakistan
On this day in history…
585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of Halys, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated.
1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.
1934 – Near Callander, Ontario, Canada, the Dionne quintuplets are born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne; they will be the first quintuplets to survive infancy.
1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.
1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.
1987 – A West German pilot, Mathias Rust, who was 18 years old, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper is put back on display.
2002 – The last steel girder is removed from the original World Trade Center site. Cleanup duties officially end with closing ceremonies at Ground Zero in Manhattan, New York City.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1884 – Edvard Beneš, Czech academic and politician, 2nd President of Czechoslovakia (d. 1948)
1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (d. 1953)
1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (d. 1964)
1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)
1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (d. 1990)
1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (d. 2012)
1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (d. 2012)
1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (d. 2019)
1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (d. 1997)
1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (d. 2012)
1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City
1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress
1945 – Patch Adams, American physician and author, founded the Gesundheit! Institute
1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and author
1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator
1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 1998)
1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer
1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist