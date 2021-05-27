Almanac - Thursday 5/27/21
Today is Thursday, the 27th of May, 2021
It is the 147th day of the year
218 days remain until the end of the year.
24 days until summer begins
The sun rose at 5:51 am
and the sun sets at 8:23 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm.
The first low tide will be at 6:14 am at minus 1.83 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 1:18 pm at 4.99 feet
The next low tide at 5:57 pm at 2.69 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:54 pm at 6.87 feet
The Moon is currently 98.2% visible
Now a Waning Gibbous
Yesterday was a full moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am
Today is…
Cellophane Tape Day
National Grape Popsicle Day
National Gray Day
Nothing to Fear Day
Old-Time Player Piano Day
Red Nose Day
Sunscreen Protection Day
Today is also….
Armed Forces Day in Nicaragua
Children's Day in Nigeria
Mother's Day in Bolivia
Navy Day in Japan
Slavery Abolition Day in Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin
Start of National Reconciliation Week in Australia
On this day in history…
1933 – The Walt Disney Company releases the cartoon Three Little Pigs, with its hit song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?"
1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.
1967 – Australians vote in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census.
2016 – Barack Obama is the first president of United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet Hibakusha.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1819 – Julia Ward Howe, American poet and songwriter (d. 1910)
was an American poet and author, known for writing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" and the original 1870 pacifist Mother's Day Proclamation. She was also an advocate for abolitionism and a social activist, particularly for women's suffrage
1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, American police officer (d. 1876)
1894 – Dashiell Hammett, American detective novelist and screenwriter (d. 1961)
1907 – Rachel Carson, American biologist, environmentalist, and author (d. 1964)
1911 – Hubert Humphrey, American journalist and politician, 38th Vice President of the United States (d. 1978)
1911 – Teddy Kollek, Hungarian-Israeli politician, Mayor of Jerusalem (d. 2007)
1911 – Vincent Price, American actor (d. 1993)
1912 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1982)
1912 – Sam Snead, American golfer and sportscaster (d. 2002)
1915 – Herman Wouk, American novelist (d. 2019)
1923 – Henry Kissinger, German-American political scientist and politician, 56th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate
1925 – Tony Hillerman, American journalist and author (d. 2008)
1928 – Thea Musgrave, Scottish-American composer and educator
1930 – John Barth, American novelist and short story writer
1930 – William S. Sessions, American civil servant and judge, 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
1934 – Harlan Ellison, American author and screenwriter (d. 2018)
1935 – Ramsey Lewis, American jazz pianist and composer
1935 – Lee Meriwether, American model and actress, Miss America 1955
1936 – Louis Gossett, Jr., American actor and producer
1944 – Chris Dodd, American lawyer and politician
1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1946 – Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, Danish bassist and composer (d. 2005)
1948 – Pete Sears, English bass player
1950 – Dee Dee Bridgewater, American singer-songwriter and actress
1957 – Siouxsie Sioux, English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer
1963 – Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Cuban pianist and composer
1975 – André 3000, American rapper
1975 – Jamie Oliver, English chef and author