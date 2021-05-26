© 2021
Arts & Culture

Almanac - Wednesday 5/26/21

KALW
Published May 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM PDT

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of May, 2021

It is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year

25 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:51:49 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:53 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:21 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:00 am

The first high tide will be at 1:08 pm

The next low tide at 5:40 pm.

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:57 pm.

The Moon should be 100% visible, which means a Full Moon

But right now, early this morning, there is an eclipse, where the earth is blocking the sun’s light from the moon. It may appear to be reddish in color, hence the name, the Blood Moon.

The May Full Moon is called The Full Flower Moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

The moon is also called the:

Budding MoonEgg Laying MoonFrog MoonLeaf Budding MoonPlanting MoonMoon of Shedding Ponies

Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am

Today is…

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Paper Airplane Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

Sally Ride Day

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Product Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 in Georgia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day in Poland

National Sorry Day in Australia

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" was held in Australia, and reconciliation events were held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

On this day in history…

1538Geneva expels John Calvin and his followers from the city. Calvin lives in exile in Strasbourg for the next three years.

1783A Great Jubilee Day held at North Stratford, Connecticut, celebrated the end of fighting in the American Revolution.

1857Dred Scott is emancipated by the Blow family, his original owners.

1864Montana is organized as a United States territory.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1869Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

1896 – Charles Dow publishes the first edition of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

1897Dracula, a Gothic horror novel by Irish author Bram Stoker, is published.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

1936 – In the House of Commons of Northern Ireland, Tommy Henderson begins speaking on the Appropriation bill. By the time he sits down in the early hours of the following morning, he had spoken for ten hours.

1937Walter Reuther and members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) clashed with Ford Motor Company security guards at the River Rouge Complex complex in Dearborn, Michigan, during the Battle of the Overpass.

1938 – In the United States, the House Un-American Activities Committee begins its first session.

1967The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1883Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1895Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1919Rubén González, Cuban pianist (d. 2003)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1927Jacques Bergerac, French actor and businessman (d. 2014)

1928Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1975Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

