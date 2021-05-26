Almanac - Wednesday 5/26/21

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of May, 2021

It is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year

25 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:51:49 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:53 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:21 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:00 am

The first high tide will be at 1:08 pm

The next low tide at 5:40 pm.

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:57 pm.

The Moon should be 100% visible, which means a Full Moon

But right now, early this morning, there is an eclipse, where the earth is blocking the sun’s light from the moon. It may appear to be reddish in color, hence the name, the Blood Moon.

The May Full Moon is called The Full Flower Moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

The moon is also called the:

Budding MoonEgg Laying MoonFrog MoonLeaf Budding MoonPlanting MoonMoon of Shedding Ponies

Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 2nd of June of 2021 at 12:24 am

Today is…

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Paper Airplane Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

Sally Ride Day

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Product Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 in Georgia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day in Poland

National Sorry Day in Australia

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" was held in Australia, and reconciliation events were held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

On this day in history…

1538 – Geneva expels John Calvin and his followers from the city. Calvin lives in exile in Strasbourg for the next three years.

1783 – A Great Jubilee Day held at North Stratford, Connecticut, celebrated the end of fighting in the American Revolution.

1857 – Dred Scott is emancipated by the Blow family, his original owners.

1864 – Montana is organized as a United States territory.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1869 – Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

1896 – Charles Dow publishes the first edition of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

1897 – Dracula, a Gothic horror novel by Irish author Bram Stoker, is published.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles.

1936 – In the House of Commons of Northern Ireland, Tommy Henderson begins speaking on the Appropriation bill. By the time he sits down in the early hours of the following morning, he had spoken for ten hours.

1937 – Walter Reuther and members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) clashed with Ford Motor Company security guards at the River Rouge Complex complex in Dearborn, Michigan, during the Battle of the Overpass.

1938 – In the United States, the House Un-American Activities Committee begins its first session.

1967 – The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1883 – Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886 – Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1895 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909 – Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1919 – Rubén González, Cuban pianist (d. 2003)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926 – Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1927 – Jacques Bergerac, French actor and businessman (d. 2014)

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938 – William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941 – Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948 – Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1975 – Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

