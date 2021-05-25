Almanac - Tuesday 5/25/21
Today is Tuesday, the 25th of May, 2021,
It is the 145th day of the year
220 days remain until the end of the year
26 days until summer begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 5:52:21 am
and sunset will be at 8:22:08 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 1:07:14 pm.
The first low tide was at 4:37 am
The first high tide will be at 11:19 am
The next low tide at 4:17 pm.
and the final high tide at 10:26 pm.
The Moon is currently 98.5% visible
a Waxing Gibbous
Full Moon
Tomorrow, Wednesday the 26th of May of 2021 at 4:14 am
Total Lunar Eclipse
The May Full Moon is called the Full Flower Moon .
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.
The moon can also be called…
Budding Moon
Egg Laying Moon
Frog Moon
Leaf Budding Moon
Planting Moon
Moon of Shedding Ponies
Today is…
Geek Pride Day
National Brown-Bag-It Day
National Wine Day
Today is also…
African Liberation Day in the African Union, and among Rastafari
First National Government / National Day in Argentina
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Jordan from the United Kingdom in 1946.
Last bell in Russia, post-Soviet countries
Liberation Day in Lebanon
International Missing Children's Day
Towel Day in honour of the work of the writer Douglas Adams
On this day in history…
240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.
1659 – Richard Cromwell resigns as Lord Protector of England following the restoration of the Long Parliament, beginning a second brief period of the republican government called the Commonwealth of England.
1660 – Charles II lands at Dover at the invitation of the Convention Parliament, which marks the end of the Cromwell-proclaimed Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland and begins the Restoration of the British monarchy.
1787 – After a delay of 11 days, the United States Constitutional Convention formally convenes in Philadelphia after a quorum of seven states is secured.
1878 – Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opens at the Opera Comique in London.
1895 – Playwright, poet and novelist Oscar Wilde is convicted of "committing acts of gross indecency with other male persons" and sentenced to serve two years in prison.
1925 – Scopes Trial: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching human evolution in Tennessee.
1935 – Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
1953 – The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston.
1961 – Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces, before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress, his goal to initiate a project to put a "man on the Moon" before the end of the decade.
1963 – The Organisation of African Unity is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
1968 – The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated
1977 – Star Wars (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope) is released in theaters.
1977 – The Chinese government removes a decade-old ban on William Shakespeare's work, effectively ending the Cultural Revolution started in 1966.
1986 – The Hands Across America event takes place.
2001 – Erik Weihenmayer becomes the first
2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.
2012 – The SpaceX Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to successfully rendezvous and berth with the International Space Station.
2018 – Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution that prohibits abortion in all but a few cases, choosing to replace it with the Thirty-sixth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.
2020 – George Floyd, a black man, is murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest when he is restrained in a prone position face-down on the ground for more than nine minutes, provoking protests across the United States and around the world.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1803 – Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and philosopher (d. 1882)
1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Russian-American aircraft designer, founded Sikorsky Aircraft (d. 1972)
1898 – Bennett Cerf, American publisher and television game show panelist; co-founded Random House (d. 1971)
1929 – Beverly Sills, American soprano and actress (d. 2007)
1935 – W. P. Kinsella, Canadian novelist and short story writer (d. 2016)
1936 – Tom T. Hall, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Dixie Carter, American actress and singer (d. 2010
1943 – Jessi Colter, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1943 – Leslie Uggams, American actress and singer
1944 – Frank Oz, English-born American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor
1949 – Jamaica Kincaid, Antiguan-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist
1953 – Eve Ensler, American playwright and producer
1960 – Amy Klobuchar, American lawyer and politician
1967 – Mark Rosewater, head designer of Magic: the Gathering
1969 – Anne Heche, American actress