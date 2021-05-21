Almanac - Friday 5/21/21

849 Almanac-2021-May-21-08-49-00.mp3 Listen • 2:31

Today is Friday, the 21st of May of 2021,

May 21 is the 141st day of the year;

224 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:54:47 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:01 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 1:06:54 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:23 am

The first high tide will be at 6:43 am

The next low tide at 1:09 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:01 pm.

The Moon is 68.6% visible

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 26th of May of 2021 at 4:14 am

and we’ll have a Total Lunar Eclipse

Today is…

American Red Cross Founder's Day

1881 – The American Red Cross is established by Clara Barton in Washington, D.C.

Rapture Party Day

2011 – Radio broadcaster Harold Camping predicted that the world would end on this date.

Endangered Species Day

I Need a Patch for That Day

International Tea Day

International Virtual Assistants Day

NASCAR Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Memo Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Strawberries and Cream Day

National Waiters and Waitresses Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

Sister Maria Hummel Day

Today is also…

Afro-Colombian Day (Colombia)

1851 – Slavery in Colombia is abolished.

Circassian Day of Mourning (Circassians)

Day of Patriots and Military (Hungary)

Independence Day, celebrates the Montenegrin independence referendum in 2006, celebrated until the next day. (Montenegro)

Navy Day (Chile)

Saint Helena Day, celebrates the discovery of Saint Helena in 1502. (Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha)

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

On this day in history….

1703 – Daniel Defoe is imprisoned on charges of seditious libel.

1911 – President of Mexico Porfirio Díaz and the revolutionary Francisco Madero sign the Treaty of Ciudad Juárez to put an end to the fighting between the forces of both men, concluding the initial phase of the Mexican Revolution.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh touches down at Le Bourget Field in Paris, completing the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

1932 – Bad weather forces Amelia Earhart to land in a pasture in Derry, Northern Ireland, and she thereby becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

1934 – Oskaloosa, Iowa, becomes the first municipality in the United States to fingerprint all of its citizens.

1937 – A Soviet station, North Pole-1, becomes the first scientific research settlement to operate on the drift ice of the Arctic Ocean.

1951 – The opening of the Ninth Street Show, otherwise known as the 9th Street Art Exhibition: A gathering of a number of notable artists, and the stepping-out of the post war New York avant-garde, collectively known as the New York School.

1972 – Michelangelo's Pietà in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome is damaged by a vandal, the mentally disturbed Hungarian geologist Laszlo Toth.

1976 – Twenty-nine people are killed in the Yuba City bus disaster in Martinez, California.

1979 – White Night riots in San Francisco following the manslaughter conviction of Dan White for the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk.

1981 – Transamerica Corporation agrees to sell United Artists to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $380 million after the box office failure of the 1980 film Heaven's Gate.

1991 – Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is assassinated by a female suicide bomber near Madras.

1991 – Mengistu Haile Mariam, president of the People's Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, flees Ethiopia, effectively bringing the Ethiopian Civil War to an end.

1992 – After 30 seasons Johnny Carson hosted his penultimate episode and last featuring guests (Robin Williams and Bette Midler) of The Tonight Show.

2001 – French Taubira law is enacted, officially recognizing the Atlantic slave trade and slavery as crimes against humanity.

2017 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with….

1471 – Albrecht Dürer, German painter, engraver, and mathematician (d. 1528)

1688 – Alexander Pope, English poet, essayist, and translator (d. 1744)

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (d. 1910)

1898 – Armand Hammer, American physician and businessman, founded Occidental Petroleum (d. 1990)

1903 – Manly Wade Wellman, American author (d. 1986)

1904 – Robert Montgomery, American actor and director (d. 1981)

1904 – Fats Waller, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1943)

1916 – Harold Robbins, American author and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1917 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (d. 1993)

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1924 – Peggy Cass, American actress, comedian, and game show panelist (d. 1999)

1928 – Tom Donahue, American radio host and producer (d. 1975)

1933 – Maurice André, French trumpet player (d. 2012)

1940 – Tony Sheridan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1941 – Martin Carthy, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1944 – Mary Robinson, Irish lawyer and politician, 7th President of Ireland

1947 – Bill Champlin, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Leo Sayer, English-Australian singer-songwriter and musician

1951 – Al Franken, American actor, screenwriter, and politician

1952 – Mr. T, American actor and wrestler

1954 – Marc Ribot, American guitarist and composer

1959 – Nick Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1960 – Jeffrey Dahmer, American serial killer (d. 1994)

1972 – The Notorious B.I.G., American rapper (d. 1997)

