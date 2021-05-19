Almanac - Wednesday 5/19/21

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of May, 2021

May 19 is the 139th day of the year

226 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 5:56 am

and the sun sets at 8:18 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm

The first high tide will be at 4:05 am

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:21 am

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 6:49 pm

The Moon is currently 46.9% visible

a waxing Waxing Crescent

It is a Quarter Moon as of 12:13 pm today

Today is…

Boy's Club Day

Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

May Ray Day

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Devil's Food Cake Day

National Hepatitis Testing Day

Turn Beauty Inside Out Day

World IBD Day

Today is also…

Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Greek Genocide Remembrance Day in Greece

Hồ Chí Minh's Birthday in Vietnam

Malcolm X Day in the United States of America

Mother's Day in Kyrgyzstan

On this day in history…

1649 – An Act of Parliament declaring England a Commonwealth is passed by the Long Parliament. England would be a republic for the next eleven years.

1780 – New England's Dark Day, an unusual darkening of the day sky, was observed over the New England states and parts of Canada.

1961 – Venera program: Venera 1 becomes the first man-made object to fly by another planet by passing Venus (the probe had lost contact with Earth a month earlier and did not send back any data).

1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

1986 – The Firearm Owners Protection Act is signed into law by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1881 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (official birthday), Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (d. 1938)

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (d. 1969)

1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian general and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 1998)

1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (d. 1965)

1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author (d. 2020)

1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (d. 2002)

1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (d. 1993)

1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator

1983 – Michael Che, American comedian

