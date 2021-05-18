Almanac - Tuesday 5/18/21
Today is Tuesday, the 18th of May, 2021
May 18 is the 138th day of the year
227 days remain until the end of the year
33 days until summer begins
The sun rose at 5:57 am
and the sun sets at 8:17 pm tonight
We will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.
The first high tide will be at 2:58 am
The first low tide will be at 10:23 am
The next high tide at 6:07 pm
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:12 pm
The Moon is currently 37.2% visible
a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have a First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 19th of May of 2021 at 12:13 pm
Today is…
Dinosaur Day
HIV Vaccine Awareness Day
World AIDS Vaccine Day
I Love (a certain brand of chocolate and peanut butter candy) Day
International Museum Day
Mother Whistler Day
National Cheese Soufflé Day
National Stress Awareness Day
National Visit Your Relatives Day
No Dirty Dishes Day
Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day
Today is also…
Baltic Fleet Day (Russia)
Battle of Las Piedras Day (Uruguay)
Day of Remembrance of Crimean Tatar genocide (Ukraine)
Flag and Universities Day (Haiti)
Independence Day (Somaliland) (unrecognized)
Revival, Unity, and Poetry of Magtymguly Day (Turkmenistan)
Teacher's Day (Syria)
Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day (Sri Lankan Tamils)
Victory Day (Sri Lanka)
On this day in history...
332 – Emperor Constantine the Great announces free distributions of food to the citizens in Constantinople.
1652 – Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.
1860 – Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.
1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pundalik by Dadasaheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.
1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.
1933 – New Deal: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an act creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
1953 – Jackie Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.
1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.
1994 – Israeli troops finish withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, ceding the area to the Palestinian National Authority to govern.
2005 – A second photo from the Hubble Space Telescope confirms that Pluto has two additional moons, Nix and Hydra.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (d. 1131)
1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (d. 1896)
1868 – Nicholas II of Russia (d. 1918)
1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)
1883 – Walter Gropius, German-American architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (d. 1969)
1892 – Ezio Pinza, Italian-American actor and singer (d. 1957)
1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
1904 – Jacob K. Javits, American colonel and politician, 58th New York Attorney General (d. 1986)
1911 – Big Joe Turner, American blues/R&B singer (d. 1985)
1912 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (d. 2001)
1912 – Walter Sisulu, South African politician (d. 2003)
1919 – Margot Fonteyn, British ballerina (d. 1991)
1920 – Pope John Paul II (d. 2005)
1922 – Bill Macy, American actor (d. 2019)
1925 – Lillian Hoban, American author and illustrator (d. 1998)
1946 – Reggie Jackson, American baseball player and sportscaster
1948 – Tom Udall, American lawyer and politician, 28th New Mexico Attorney General, United States Senator from New Mexico
1949 – Rick Wakeman, English progressive rock keyboardist and songwriter (Yes)
1949 – Walter Hawkins, American gospel music singer and pastor (d. 2010)
1950 – Mark Mothersbaugh, American singer-songwriter and painter
1952 – George Strait, American singer, guitarist and producer
1954 – Wreckless Eric, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter
1975 – Jack Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist