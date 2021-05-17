Almanac - Monday 5/17/21

Today is Monday, the 17th of May of 2021,

It is the 137th day of the year;

228 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 5:57 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:16 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

Solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:03 am, at 5.18 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am, at minus zero point 3-1 feet

The next high tide at 5:16 pm, at 4.35 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach in San Francisco at 9:49 pm, at 3.41 feet.

The Moon is currently 27.3% visible

a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 19th of May of 2021 at 12:13 pm

Today is…

Income Tax Pay Day

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Mushroom Hunting Day

National Pack Rat Day

National Walnut Day

Pinot Grigio Day

Shavuot

World Hypertension Day

World Neuro-fibro-matosis Awareness Day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Raja in Perlis, Malaysia

Children's Day in Norway

Constitution Day in Nauru

Feast of ‘Aẓamat in the Baháʼí Faith

Galician Literature Day or Día das Letras Galegas in Galicia, Spain

Liberation Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Navy Day in Argentina

On this day in history…

1865 – The International Telegraph Union (later the International Telecommunication Union) is established in Paris.

1954 – The United States Supreme Court hands down a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, outlawing racial segregation in public schools.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Televised hearings begin in the United States Senate.

1977 – Nolan Bushnell opened the first Chuck E. Cheese's in San Jose, California.

1990 – The General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminates homosexuality from the list of psychiatric diseases.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with.

1866 – Erik Satie, French pianist and composer (d. 1925)

1912 – Archibald Cox, American lawyer and politician, 31st United States Solicitor General (d. 2004)

1935 – Dennis Potter, English voice actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1994)

1936 – Dennis Hopper, American actor and director (d. 2010)

1937 – Hazel R. O'Leary, American lawyer and politician, 7th United States Secretary of Energy

1939 – Gary Paulsen, American author

1942 – Taj Mahal, American blues singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Jesse Winchester, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1948 – Dick Gaughan, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

1956 – Bob Saget, American comedian, actor, and television host

1961 – Enya, Irish singer-songwriter and producer

