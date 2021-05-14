Almanac - Friday 5/14/21

Today is the 134th day of the year;

231 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until summer begins

The sun roses at 6:00 am

and the sun sets at 8:14 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:05 am at 5.7 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:15 am at minus zero point .52 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:35 pm at 4:33 pm

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach San Francisco will be at 6:57 pm at 3.13 feet.

The Moon is currently 6.4% visible

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 19th of May of 2021 at 12:13 pm

Today is…

"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day

Dance Like a Chicken Day

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

International Dylan Thomas Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

Shades Day

Underground America Day

Today is also…

the first day of Sanja Matsuri (Sensō-ji, Tokyo)

Flag Day in Paraguay

Hastings Banda's Birthday in Malawi

National Unification Day in Liberia

The first day of Izumo-taisha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan

On this day in history…

1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation.

1800 – The 6th United States Congress recesses, and the process of moving the U.S. Government from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., begins the following day.

1878 – The last witchcraft trial held in the United States begins in Salem, Massachusetts, after Lucretia Brown, an adherent of Christian Science, accused Daniel Spofford of attempting to harm her through his mental powers.

1879 – The first group of 463 Indian indentured laborers arrives in Fiji aboard the Leonidas.

1948 – Israel is declared to be an independent state and a provisional government is established. Immediately after the declaration, Israel is attacked by the neighboring Arab states, triggering the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

1973 – Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (d. 1973)

1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1959)

1904 – Hans Albert Einstein, Swiss-American engineer and educator (d. 1973)

1910 – Ne Win, Prime Minister and President of Burma (d. 2002)

1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (d. 2003)

1917 – Norman Luboff, American composer and conductor (d. 1987)

1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)

1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2014)

1952 – David Byrne, Scottish singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1955 – Alasdair Fraser, Scottish fiddler

1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress

1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Kirstjen Nielsen, American attorney, 6th United States Secretary of Homeland Security

1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director

