Almanac - Thurday 5/13/21

Today is…

Ascension

Cough Drop Day

Eid al-Fitr

Frog Jumping Day

International Hummus Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

National Leprechaun Day

Top Gun Day

Tulip Day

World Cocktail Day

Today is also…

Abbotsbury Garland Day (Dorset, England)

Rotuma Day (Rotuma)

On this day in history…

1862 – The USS Planter, a steamer and gunship, steals through Confederate lines and is passed to the Union, by a southern slave, Robert Smalls, who later was officially appointed as captain, becoming the first black man to command a United States ship.

1940 – World War II: Germany's conquest of France begins as the German army crosses the Meuse. Winston Churchill makes his "blood, toil, tears, and sweat" speech to the House of Commons.

1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked by anti-American demonstrators.

1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

1967 – Dr. Zakir Husain becomes the third President of India. He is the first Muslim President of the Indian Union. He holds this position until August 24, 1969.

1985 – Police bombed MOVE headquarters in Philadelphia, killing six adults and five children, and destroying the homes of 250 city residents.

1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square and begin a hunger strike.

1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother, becomes the first woman to conquer Everest without oxygen or the help of sherpas.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1221 – Alexander Nevsky, Russian prince and saint (d. 1263)

1453 – Mary Stewart, Countess of Arran, Scottish princess (d. 1488)

1830 – Zebulon Baird Vance, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of North Carolina (d. 1894)

1842 – Arthur Sullivan, English composer (d. 1900)

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian-American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1988)

1913 – William R. Tolbert, Jr., Liberian politician, 20th President of Liberia (d. 1980)

1914 – Joe Louis, American boxer (d. 1981)

1922 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (d. 2009)

1927 – Fred Hellerman, American folk singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2016)

1937 – Roger Zelazny, American author and poet (d. 1995)

1939 – Harvey Keitel, American actor

1940 – Bruce Chatwin, English author (d. 1989)

1941 – Ritchie Valens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1943 – Mary Wells, American singer-songwriter (d. 1992)

1944 – Armistead Maupin, American author, screenwriter, and actor

1950 – Manning Marable, American author and academic (d. 2011)

1950 – Stevie Wonder, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1952 – John Kasich, American politician, 69th Governor of Ohio

1961 – Dennis Rodman, American basketball player, wrestler, and actor

1964 – Stephen Colbert, American comedian and talk show host

1966 – Darius Rucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Buckethead, American guitarist and songwriter

1976 – Ana Popović, Serbian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1986 – Lena Dunham, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1987 – Laura Izibor, Irish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

