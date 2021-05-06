In Author D.K. Dailey's Dystopian Bay Area, A Wealthy Teen Boy Learns A Hard Lesson About Injustices

In the “ Golden Dreg Boy ” series, author D.K Dailey takes us to San Francisco 200 years into the future, where a teenage boy’s world is shaken up as he learns first hand about systemic inequalities.

"I feel like I was waiting on my dream to come true, and my dream was in someone else’s hands. So when I self-published I took command of my own dream." D.K. Dailey

Seventeen-year-old Kade Shaw is a bored rich kid living in a dystopian San Francisco. The residents are part of half the world’s population that survived a massive global earthquake and are living through a pandemic. The city is strictly divided into economic classes. Then something happens where the privileged Kade ends up in the impoverished community called the Dregs.

This futuristic plot draws on some present-day realities, though Dailey wrote her “Golden Dreg Boy” series several years before COVID-19.

Dailey is a young adult sci-fi author from Alameda who lives in Oakland. In this interview, she talks about her path to writing, love for sci-fi, and what it’s like being a self-published author.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.