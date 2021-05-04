Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Poet Safia Elhillo On Why Home Is Not A Country
Award-winning poet Safia Elhillo was born to Sudanese immigrants, and grew up in a community rich with stories of home. Old movies, music, and vivid narratives of the cultural scenes of 1970s and 80s Sudan.
Like many children of immigrants, a big part of her upbringing involved a tightly-knit community in a big U.S. city — a community that spoke their language, ate their food, and longed for the home they left.
In this interview, Safia reflects on the complexities of coming of age in a diaspora in her new book, "Home Is Not a Country." It’s a young adult novel written in verse about a girl named Nima growing up in the Washington D.C. area.
