Almanac - Wednesday 4/21/21

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of April, 2021

April 21 is the 111th day of the year

254 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:25 am

and the sun sets at 7:53 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:57 am

The first high tide will be at 5:58 am

The next low tide will be at 1:11 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:25 pm.

The Moon is currently 62.4% visible

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon will be in 6 days on Monday the 26th of April of 2021 at 8:31 pm

Today is…

Administrative Professionals Day

Big Word Day

Bulldogs are Beautiful Day

Keep Off the Grass Day

Kindergarten Day

National Banana Day

National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day

National Tea Day

National Yellow Bat Day

San Jacinto Day

Thank You for Libraries Day

Tuna Rights Day

World Creativity and Innovation Day

Today is also…Civil Service Day in India

Grounation Day (Rastafari)

Heroic Defense of Veracruz in Mexico

Kang Pan-sok's Birthday in North Korea

Kartini Day in Indonesia

Local Self Government Day in Russia

National Tree Planting Day in Kenya

San Jacinto Day in Texas

Queen's Official Birthday on the Falkland Islands

Tiradentes' Day in Brazil

Vietnam Book Day

On this day in history…

753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).

1509 – Henry VIII ascends the throne of England on the death of his father, Henry VII.

1856 – Australian labour movement: Stonemasons and building workers on building sites around Melbourne march from the University of Melbourne to Parliament House to achieve an eight-hour day.

1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax).

1952 – Secretary's Day (now Administrative Professionals' Day) is first celebrated.

1960 – Brasília, Brazil's capital, is officially inaugurated. At 09:30, the Three Powers of the Republic are simultaneously transferred from the old capital, Rio de Janeiro.

1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.

1965 – The 1964–1965 New York World's Fair opens for its second and final season.

1966 – Rastafari movement: Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.

1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.

1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.

2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and 15 deaths from Legionnaires disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday cake today with…

1816 – Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1855)

1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (d. 1914)

1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (d. 1920)

1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1985)

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Mexican-American actor (d. 2001)

1924 – Ira Louvin, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1965)

1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms

1932 – Slide Hampton, African-American trombonist and composer

1932 – Elaine May, American actress, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family

1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author

1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1951 – Tony Danza, American actor and producer

1979 – James McAvoy, Scottish actor

