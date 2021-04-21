Almanac - Wednesday 4/21/21
Today is Wednesday, the 21st of April, 2021
April 21 is the 111th day of the year
254 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:25 am
and the sun sets at 7:53 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:09 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:57 am
The first high tide will be at 5:58 am
The next low tide will be at 1:11 pm.
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:25 pm.
The Moon is currently 62.4% visible
Full Moon will be in 6 days on Monday the 26th of April of 2021 at 8:31 pm
Today is…
Administrative Professionals Day
National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day
World Creativity and Innovation Day
Today is also…Civil Service Day in India
Heroic Defense of Veracruz in Mexico
Kang Pan-sok's Birthday in North Korea
Kartini Day in Indonesia
Local Self Government Day in Russia
National Tree Planting Day in Kenya
San Jacinto Day in Texas
Queen's Official Birthday on the Falkland Islands
Tiradentes' Day in Brazil
On this day in history…
753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).
1509 – Henry VIII ascends the throne of England on the death of his father, Henry VII.
1856 – Australian labour movement: Stonemasons and building workers on building sites around Melbourne march from the University of Melbourne to Parliament House to achieve an eight-hour day.
1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax).
1952 – Secretary's Day (now Administrative Professionals' Day) is first celebrated.
1960 – Brasília, Brazil's capital, is officially inaugurated. At 09:30, the Three Powers of the Republic are simultaneously transferred from the old capital, Rio de Janeiro.
1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.
1965 – The 1964–1965 New York World's Fair opens for its second and final season.
1966 – Rastafari movement: Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.
1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.
1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.
1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.
2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and 15 deaths from Legionnaires disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday cake today with…
1816 – Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1855)
1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (d. 1914)
1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (d. 1920)
1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1985)
1915 – Anthony Quinn, Mexican-American actor (d. 2001)
1924 – Ira Louvin, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1965)
1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms
1932 – Slide Hampton, African-American trombonist and composer
1932 – Elaine May, American actress, comedian, director, and screenwriter
1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family
1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author
1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1951 – Tony Danza, American actor and producer
1979 – James McAvoy, Scottish actor