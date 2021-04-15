© 2021
Arts & Culture

Sudanese Film Looks At Arranged Marriage, Colonialism, And Love — All In 20 Minutes

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published April 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM PDT
Still from "Al Sit," a short film showing during the SF International Film Festival

The San Francisco International Film Festival is running through this weekend, and it's streaming online this year.

Suzannah Mirghani's film, "Al Sit," or "The Matriarch," digs deep into issues like child and arranged marriage, colonialism, and love — all in 20 minutes. It's the story of 15-year-old Nafisa who faces conflicting desires when her parents arrange her marriage to a young businessman.

"Al Sit" is showing though April 18.

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
