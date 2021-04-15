Sudanese Film Looks At Arranged Marriage, Colonialism, And Love — All In 20 Minutes
The San Francisco International Film Festival is running through this weekend, and it's streaming online this year.
Suzannah Mirghani's film, "Al Sit," or "The Matriarch," digs deep into issues like child and arranged marriage, colonialism, and love — all in 20 minutes. It's the story of 15-year-old Nafisa who faces conflicting desires when her parents arrange her marriage to a young businessman.
"Al Sit" is showing though April 18.