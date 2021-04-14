Almanac - Wednesday 4/14/21

Today is Wednesday, the 14th of April, 2021,

April 14 is the 104th day of the year

261 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 6:34 am

and sunset will be at 7:46 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:10 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:19 am

The first low tide will be at 7:02 am

The next high tide at 1:43 pm.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be this evening at 6:49 pm.

The Moon is 5.1% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 19th of April of 2021 at 11:59 pm

Today is…

Children With Alopecia Day

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Ex-Spouse Day

International Day of Pink

International Moment of Laughter Day

Look up at the Sky Day

National Bookmobile Day

National Dolphin Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists' Assistant Day

Reach as High as You Can Day

School Librarians' Day

Today is also…

Am-bed-kar Ja-yanti in India

Black Day in South Korea

Commemoration of Anfal Genocide Against the Kurds in Iraqi Kurdistan

Day of Mologa in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia

Day of the Georgian language in Georgia

Dhivehi Language Day in Maldives

N'Ko Alphabet Day for Mande speakers

Pan American Day (several countries in The Americas)

South and Southeast Asian New Year, celebrated on the sidereal vernal equinox.

Assamese New Year, or Bohag Bihu (India's Assam Valley)

Bengali New Year, or Pohela Boishakh (Bangladesh and India's West Bengal state)

Burmese New Year, or Thingyan (Myanmar)

Hindu and Sikh New Year, or Vaisakhi (Punjab region)

Khmer New Year, or Chol Chnam Thmey (Cambodia)

Lao New Year, or Pi Mai Lao (Laos)

Mahl New Year, or Alathu Aharudhuvas (Maldives and India's Lakshadweep and Kerala state)

Maithili New Year, or Jude Sheetal (Mithila region)

Malayali New Year, or Vishu (India's Kerala state)

Nepali New Year, or Navabarsha / Vaishak Ek (Nepal)

Oriya/Odia New Year, or Pana Sankranti (India's Odisha state)

Sinhalese New Year, or Aluth Avurudhu (Sri Lanka)

Tamil New Year, or Puthandu (India's Tamil Nadu state)

Thai New Year, or Songkran, celebrated from 13 to 15 April (Thailand)

Tuluva New Year, or Bisu (India's Karnataka state)

The first day of Takayama Spring Festival (Takayama, Gifu, Japan)

and it’s Youth Day in Angola

On this day in 1699 – Khalsa: The Sikh religion was formalised as the Khalsa – the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints – by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1775 – The first abolition society in North America is established. The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion. For this, he is remembered as the first national hero of Barbados.

1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln lives till the following day.

1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opens in New York City, United States, using ten Kinetoscopes, a device for peep-show viewing of films.

1935 – The Black Sunday dust storm, considered one of the worst storms of the Dust Bowl, swept across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and neighboring areas.

1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.

2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1866 – Anne Sullivan, American educator (d. 1936)

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician

1936 – Frank Serpico, American-Italian soldier, police officer and lecturer

1940 – Julie Christie, English actress and activist

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress and producer

