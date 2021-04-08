Chris Cain On the Joy He Gets From Playing Blues Over Three Decades

Longtime Blues artist talks about his new album Raisin’ Cain and how he came into the blues while growing up in San Jose.

Chris Cain has been giving fans rich, soulful blues music for more than three decades. The Blues guitarist performs around the word, but he discovered his passion for blues in his hometown of San Jose. The same day his father taught him how to tie his shoes, he also gave Chris his first guitar lesson. Cain went on to study jazz at San Jose City College. Now, he's releasing his 15th album, "Raisin’ Cain" from Alligator Records, which comes out tomorrow.

In this interview, Cain talks about his family's influence, friendship with the late Albert King and why he says "Raisin’ Cain" is the best record he has ever made.

