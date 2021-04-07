Almanac - Wednesday 4/7/21

Today is Wednesday, the 7th of April of 2021,

It is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until summer begins

The sun just rose at 6:44 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:40 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today.

Solar Noon will be at 1:12 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:36 am

The first high tide will be at 8:07 am

The next low tide at 2:57 pm

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco at 9:44 pm

The Moon is 19.6% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 11th of April of 2021 at 7:31 pm

Today is…

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

Global Day of the Engineer

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Beer Day

(Prohibition was lifted on this day in 1933)

National Coffee Cake Day

National Day of Hope

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Public Television Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Slovenia

Genocide Memorial Day in Rwanda,

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day in Tanzania

Women's Day in Mozambique

World Health Day

as it was on this day in 1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

Also on this day in history…

1141 – Empress Matilda became the first female ruler of England, adopting the title 'Lady of the English'.

1724 – Premiere performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St John Passion, BWV 245, at St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig.

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1827 – John Walker, an English chemist, sells the first friction match that he had invented the previous year.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1927 – The first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the XXI amendment. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1949 – The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific opened on Broadway; it would run for 1,925 performances and win ten Tony Awards.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1890 – Marjory Stoneman Douglas, American journalist and activist (d. 1998)

1893 – Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1908 – Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1920 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1922 – Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1927 – Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1933 – Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (d. 2015)

1935 – Bobby Bare, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs

1938 – Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1939 – Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1950 – Brian J. Doyle, American press secretary

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Jackie Chan, Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

