Sacred Steps: Two Fearless Nuns Are Determined To Help Detained Immigrants

In a new story from The Spiritual Edge, we meet two Catholic nuns who, after decades of work with immigrant detainees, still aren’t slowing down. Sisters JoAnn Persch and Pat Murphy say their age — one is 85, the other is 90 — is irrelevant when there is so much need. They attend rallies and prayer vigils, meet with immigrants in detention centers — and when they see an opportunity, press for legislation that will bring more humanity to a system where it can be lacking.

