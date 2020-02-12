The Spiritual Edge podcast explores the shifting, dynamic nature of the religion and spirituality.Season 1 is Sacred Steps. We'll take you around the world to meet some remarkable people who lean on their values and faith as they challenge the status quo. Episodes drop Sundays, starting May 23, 2021.Go here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.For more information visit the project's website at thespiritualedge.org.
Sacred Steps: A Jesuit Priest Risks His Life To Challenge Honduras’ Repressive Government
In this story from The Spiritual Edge, we meet a Honduran Catholic priest who speaks up on behalf of his country’s most vulnerable people. His activism over the airwaves, in his writings and speeches places him in the crosshairs of a government that has killed its opponents, including this priest’s friends and colleagues.
Sacred Steps is made in collaboration with the Center for Religion and Civic Culture. Funding comes from the John Templeton Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.