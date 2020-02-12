Sacred Steps: A Jesuit Priest Risks His Life To Challenge Honduras’ Repressive Government

In this story from The Spiritual Edge, we meet a Honduran Catholic priest who speaks up on behalf of his country’s most vulnerable people. His activism over the airwaves, in his writings and speeches places him in the crosshairs of a government that has killed its opponents, including this priest’s friends and colleagues.

