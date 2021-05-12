Arts & Culture

-
Beto Lopez had mastered the art of roller dance in the 80s. After the pandemic led to a rollerskating surge in the Bay Area, he started teaching classes to newcomers and old timers who want to learn anything from the basics to roller dancing.
Mother’s Day is marketed as a celebration of unconditional love, but many of us have complicated relationships with our moms, involving lots of different emotions. Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talked about what the day brings up for them.
A lot of people see San Francisco as different. Maybe that’s why there are so many songs about the city by the bay. So many, in fact, that it’s perhaps the only city in the country – and maybe the world – with not one, but two official songs.
Today is Clean Your Room Day!
Oakland poet Mimi Tempestt reads from her new book, "the monumental misrememberings." It's about how Black girls, women, trans women, and femmes often become displaced and experience death and subjugation as a result of patriarchal systems in America.
In Author D.K. Dailey's Dystopian Bay Area, A Wealthy Teen Boy Learns A Hard Lesson About InjusticesIn the “Golden Dreg Boy” series author D.K. Dailey takes us to San Francisco 200 years into the future, where a wealthy teen boy’s world is shaken up and he learns first hand about systemic inequalities.
Writer and artist Mari Andrew explores the wide spectrum of feelings that exist between joy and sorrow.
This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.
-
