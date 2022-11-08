Announcement: KALW programming updates coming in 2023!

Over the past year, the folks here at KALW have been working collaboratively on them.

Why change the schedule? There are many reasons:

As you look over the schedule we plan to roll out on January 2, 2023, you'll see many programmed hours remain the same (those have the white background), many of our current shows are moving to new time slots (those have the green background), and we're introducing some new DJs and about half-a-dozen new shows (which have the blue background). Check it out:

The big issues are shifting: This moment in time demands attention to climate change and issues of equity, and we want (and need) you to be informed



Our communities are filled with talented people, and part of our mission is to amplify their voices We love music: We're leaning into our long history bringing the widest range of songs to your ears, and we're making more space for both longtime and new DJs to soothe and excite your soul

Here are some highlights:



Weekday mornings remain the same: We know you love your Morning Edition, Fresh Air, and Your Call — and we do, too — so we're keeping them just as they are



Weekday middays deliver local, nation and international news: From around the Bay to around the globe, we'll bring you the news you need and smart takes on the stories of the day. Starting with KALW's Crosscurrents at 11am, followed by shows from our partners at the New York Times and the BBC, as well as our new partners at the San Francisco Chronicle and Vox Media



Weekday afternoons and evenings are for big picture storytelling: As you unwind from the day, KALW's specialty show lineup kicks in, including new science programming, expanded LGBTQIA coverage, and reimagined arts and culture blocks



As you unwind from the day, KALW's specialty show lineup kicks in, including new science programming, expanded LGBTQIA coverage, and reimagined arts and culture blocks Weekends showcase music: Whether it's expanded hours for your favorite longtime music programmers, or the discovery of our new DJs operating out of Oakland's 25th Street Recording Studios, you can count on music from noon to midnight (and more) on Saturdays and Sundays

Additionally, we're working on many additional segments to fit into our broadcasts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered, including:

Natural State : A showcase of natural sounds from around California recorded by Bernie Krause and other soundscape ecologists



: A showcase of natural sounds from around California recorded by Bernie Krause and other soundscape ecologists Climate Break : Action-oriented discussions of climate change issues with State of the Bay host Ethan Elkind



: Action-oriented discussions of climate change issues with host Ethan Elkind Bay Poets : New host Josiah Luis Alderete, Audio Academy graduate and owner of Medicine for Nightmares bookstore, curates cross-cultural poetry from around the Bay



: New host Josiah Luis Alderete, Audio Academy graduate and owner of bookstore, curates cross-cultural poetry from around the Bay It's a Good Day to Change the World: Inflection Point host Lauren Schiller delivers inspirational stories from women transforming society

Our team is excited to share all this new content with you. Another reason to look forward to the new year!

