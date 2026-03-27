My Mixtape: "Mea Culpa" by Brian Eno and David Byrne

One day back in 1980, while searching through the LPs in the cut-out bin at the Flip Side (a record store back in Chicago), Norbert Scully and his friends discovered My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, an album by two guys they'd never heard of: Brian Eno and David Byrne.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Norbert after a lifetime of Mea Culpa

The song that captured Norbert's attention the most is the second track on Side A: Mea Culpa. It starts off with the tripped-up lo-fi recording from a 1979 New York call-in show, which sets the beat for the piece. After a few listens, you might be able to discern the words of an "inflamed caller" as he questions a "smooth politician." A song of inner-city oppression and disenfranchisement, the rhythmic austerity is derived from a variety of found footage and audio sources.