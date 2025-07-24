© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

How Wild: The state of California’s public lands

KALW | By Marissa Ortega-Welch
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Jon Jarvis and Marissa Ortega-Welch
Michelle Liu
Jon Jarvis and Marissa Ortega-Welch

This conversation aired in the July 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Earlier this week KALW's Marissa Ortega Welch hosted a special live edition of her podcast, How Wild, about the state of California public lands.

She spoke with Jon Jarvis, the former director of the National Park Service. Jarvis served for 40 years as a ranger, biologist and superintendent in National Parks across the country.

In this excerpt from their conversation, Jarvis explains how the current administration is impacting public lands.
Crosscurrents
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch