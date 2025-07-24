How Wild: The state of California’s public lands

This conversation aired in the July 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Earlier this week KALW's Marissa Ortega Welch hosted a special live edition of her podcast, How Wild, about the state of California public lands.

She spoke with Jon Jarvis, the former director of the National Park Service. Jarvis served for 40 years as a ranger, biologist and superintendent in National Parks across the country.

In this excerpt from their conversation, Jarvis explains how the current administration is impacting public lands.

