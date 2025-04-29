Finding a way forward from "Pieces You'll Never Get Back"

This interview aired in the April 29, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Samina Ali could not get any medical professional to pay attention to ominous signs that her pregnancy wasn’t normal – even when she and her husband literally handed them the right diagnosis. This blowing off of her well-founded concerns followed her right into the delivery room, and beyond. Her deeply personal memoir is "Pieces You'll Never Get Back."