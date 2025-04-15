Bay Agenda: Real solutions for unhoused people

An excerpt from this conversation aired in the April 15, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Homelessness is undoubtedly a big issue. But who is involved in finding solutions to the web of problems related to it?

To understand the lived challenges and real solutions unhoused people and their advocates are working for, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The discussion was moderated by KALW Homelessness beat reporter, and Street Spirit Director, Alastair Boone. And in this excerpt we’ll hear from panelists John Janosko , a community activist for the unhoused, as well as Alameda County supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas.