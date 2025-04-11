Yu Sukai feat. TBN Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

People often ask us how we select artists to play the Desk. It's a complicated answer, but Yu Sakai and the TBN Trio made their way here by happy coincidence.

Last March, two colleagues and I were in Tokyo to help launch Tiny Desk Japan . One afternoon, we were walking alongside thousands of people through Shibuya Crossing, which might be the busiest pedestrian intersection in the world. Imagine the odds that Nate Smith , a celebrated drummer, was there, too. We bumped right into him, exchanged hellos and then he invited us to see a show he was playing the next evening.

At the WWWX Shibuya, one of Tokyo's best music spaces, we were mesmerized by the performance of these four musicians. Takeshi Oybayashi is a soulful pianist who is very active on the international jazz scene. Smith, who has a Tiny Desk of his own , is one of my favorite jazz drummers playing today. Bassist Ben Williams , another Tiny Desk alumnus , is a D.C. native who's played with the likes of Pat Metheny and Lauryn Hill .

And then there's Yu Sakai, whom I discovered that night in Tokyo and became an instant fan. His performance style is so vibrant and his vocal quality is so unique. Sakai loves all kinds of music — J-pop, gospel, R&B and jazz — which he celebrates with an ebullient energy in this Tiny Desk. We think you'll fall in love with him, too.

SET LIST

"Get It Together"

"Story"

"Gaze, Daydream"

"Rose & Rhodes"

"Sinatra, The Darkness of Cherry Blossom"

MUSICIANS

Yu Sakai: vocals, keys

Takeshi Ohbayashi: piano

Ben Williams: bass

Nate Smith: drums

