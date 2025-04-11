LIVE Interview with Uncuffed

This conversation aired in the April 10, 2025 episode of Crosscurrent.

Uncuffed is KALW's show that empowers people in California prisons to tell their own stories.

Long time listeners will recall that a few years back Uncuffed lost the majority of their funding overnight. But we didn’t lose the program because the community stepped up and decided this was worth saving.

Today, we hear from Greg Eskridge. He is a founding member of the Uncuffed program and was released from San Quentin last summer, after 30 years in prison. Today, he is Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow and the host of the show.

And Greg is joined by Kelly McEvers, a two-time Peabody Award winning journalist and former host of NPR’s flagship news magazine, All Things Considered. She's also the creator of the series Embedded! Kelly is in new role with Uncuffed as the Storytelling Lead Teacher for Uncuffed’s expansion into the California Institution for Women.