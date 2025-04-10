© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The best new albums out April 11

By Stephen Thompson,
Erin Wolf
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:01 PM PDT
Bon Iver lightens up on his new album, SABLE, fABLE.
Graham Tolbert
/
Jagjaguwar
It's Friday, and that means dozens of new albums magically appeared on your favorite streaming service at the stroke of midnight — including the return of Bon Iver. SABLE, fABLE is the band's first album in almost six years and finds Justin Vernon in a markedly less dour mood.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed fellow Wisconsinite Erin Wolf of Milwaukee public radio station 88Nine to discuss the new Bon Iver album, as well as a handful of other new releases worthy of your attention.

The Starting 5

Valerie June.
Travys Owen / Concord
/
Concord
Valerie June.

Stephen and Erin give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

💿 Bon Iver, SABLE, fABLE

  • RIYL: Bon Iver, Bruce Hornsby

💿 Valerie June, Owls, Omens, and Oracles

  • RIYL: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Joanna Newsom

💿 Gerald Clayton, Ones & Twos

  • RIYL: Geri Allen, The Flaming Lips

💿 Real Lies, We Will Annihilate Our Enemies (out April 16)

  • RIYL: Underworld, The xx

💿 Kills Birds, Crave EP

  • RIYL: Soundgarden, Helmet

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast! Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Jadu Heart.
Jacob Ray / VLF Records
/
VLF Records
Jadu Heart.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Turnpike Troubadours, The Price of Admission
💿 Daughter of Swords, Alex
💿 Jadu Heart, Post Heaven
💿 Casper Skulls, Kit-Cat
💿 Nell Smith, Anxious

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

Salif Keita
Lucille Reyboz / NO FØRMAT!
/
NO FØRMAT!
Salif Keita

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Global

  • Charif Megarbane, Hawalat
  • HHY & The Kampala Unit, Turbo Meltdown
  • Kuunatic, Wheels of Omon
  • Kwashibu Area Band, Love Warrior's Anthem
  • Salif Keïta, So Kono
  • Savina Yannatou, Watersong

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Bedridden, Moths Strapped To Eachother's Backs
  • Cassia, everyone, outside
  • Clutter, Loves You EP
  • Cold Specks, Light for the Midnight
  • Dead Pioneers, Po$t American
  • Eyedress, Stoner
  • fantasy of a broken heart, Chaos Practitioner EP
  • Grandmas House, Anything for You
  • HONEYMOAN, Pink Hell
  • Idle Heirs, Life is Violence
  • Johanna Warren, The Night of the Wind
  • Joni, Things I Left Behind
  • key vs. locket, i felt like a sketch
  • Magnolia Park, Vamp
  • Mamalarky, Hex Key
  • Maria Usbeck, Naturaleza
  • OK GO, And the Adjacent Possible
  • Painting, Snapshot of Pure Attention
  • Public Body, Finger Food
  • Spin Doctors, Face Full of Cake
  • Tapeworms, Grand Voyage
  • Tara Nome Doyle, Ekko
  • Teen Mortgage, Devil Ultrasonic Dream
  • The Album Leaf, ROTATIONS
  • The Mars Volta, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio
  • The Wrecks, Inside EP

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton, Live at the Legion
  • Jon Pardi, Honkytonk Hollywood
  • Kolby Cooper, Love You, Goodnight
  • Muscadine Bloodline, ...And What Was Left Behind
  • Trousdale, Growing Pains

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Berner, Carbon EP
  • Deem Spencer, yung EP
  • Ken Carson, More Chaos
  • V/A, Gangster Music Vol. 3

R&B/Soul

  • Galactic and Irma Thomas, Audience With the Queen
  • ADJA, Golden Retrieve Her

Electronic/Out There

  • Briain, Cognitive Dissonance
  • Carlita, fabric presents Carlita
  • Guilherme Granado Goat Unity, Ghost Parades
  • isolee, Chopstick! EP
  • James Bright, Imaginal
  • Joshua Bonnetta, The Pines
  • Konalgad, Club Dream
  • Larum, The Music of Hildegard von Bingen Part Two
  • Lullahush, Ithaca
  • Martinou, Linked EP
  • Olivia Font, Invictam
  • Riccardo La Foresta, ZERO,999…
  • Röyksopp, True Electric
  • set dressing, i can't be alone tonite EP
  • Tim Hodgkinson, Haiku in the Wide World

Classical

  • Kyiv Virtuosi, Alexey Shor: Composer's Notebook, Vol. 3
  • Leif Ove Andsnes, Liszt: Via Crucis & Solo Piano Works
  • Nicola Benedetti, Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Jazz

  • Ingrid Laubrock, Purposing the Air
  • Poppy Daniels, Keep On Going
  • V/A, Chet Baker Re:imagined

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guest: Erin Wolf, Radio Milwaukee's 88Nine
  • Producer: Simon Rentner
  • Editor: Otis Hart
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Erin Wolf