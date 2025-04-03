© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Aftermath of Prop 36 has left thousands stranded between drug treatment and prison

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Cayla Mihalovich
Courtesy of CalMatters
Cayla Mihalovich

This conversation aired in the April 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last November, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 36, a law aimed at cracking down on rising retail theft. The prop makes what were previously misdemeanors into felonies, while also providing defendants with the option of seeking drug treatment as opposed to prison.

But, already, many counties are discovering that instead of being part of a solution to crime and drugs, Prop 36 has compounded their existing problems. And that’s because, so far, it has established an unfunded mandate.

Cayla Mihalovich is a justice reporter with CalMatters. She has written extensively on the dilemma facing many California counties caused, in part, by the passage of Prop 36.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
