Cleaning up toxic waste takes longer in marginalized communities

This conversation aired in the March 27, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The Bay Area is no stranger to “Superfund Sites.” Toxic areas in need of extensive and careful clean up.

Recently, The SF Public Press concluded an investigation into 20,000 of them across the Bay Area’s nine counties. They examined the length of time it took to clean up and found that it often took longer to clean sites located within communities of color.

