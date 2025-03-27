© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Cleaning up toxic waste takes longer in marginalized communities

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Audrey Mei Li Brown
Arieann Harrison talks with longtime Hunters Point resident Antoine Mahan about his concern that truck traffic to and from the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard may be worsening air quality along Innes Avenue, where he lives.

This conversation aired in the March 27, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Press the button above to listen.

The Bay Area is no stranger to “Superfund Sites.” Toxic areas in need of extensive and careful clean up.

Recently, The SF Public Press concluded an investigation into 20,000 of them across the Bay Area’s nine counties. They examined the length of time it took to clean up and found that it often took longer to clean sites located within communities of color.

Note: You can read Audrey Mei Li Brown's print piece here.

