Halalfest helps Bay Area Muslims break their fasts

This is the last week of Ramadan, the holy month observed by Muslims around the world.

The tenants are universal, it is a time of spiritual reflection, self-control, and connection with others — both in terms of faith and community.

Each day you fast from dawn until sunset, the fast is broken with a meal called iftar, which often starts with eating dates and drinking water, followed by a bigger meal shared with family and friends.

But where you are sometimes changes how all that looks.

In Muslim countries Ramadan is the heartbeat for the whole month. Workplaces adjust their schedules and cafes and restaurants stay open late to accommodate the fasting schedule.

Here in the Bay Area, it’s not like that. Work continues and very few places that serve food and coffee change their hours. Some cafes and halal spots adjust their hours so the estimated 250 thousand Muslims in the Bay Area can have a late night snack, drink or dessert. Some spots are open to 2 and 3 am.