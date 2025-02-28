Full Session: Satya live at 25th Street Recording with Wonway Posibul

Satya joins KALW’s Wonway Posibul for an intimate live performance and interview at 25th Street Recording in Oakland. The Bay Area-bred singer-songwriter shares stripped-down versions of new songs, plus a moving cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of my Labor.” In conversation with Wonway Posibul, Satya talks about home, the creative process, and her influences as she gets ready to release her debut album, her first new music in over two years.

Satya is joined in this performance by August Lee Stevens on backing vocals and Macaiah Dempsey on piano and backing vocals.

Watch the full session below: