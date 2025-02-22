7 Events at San Francisco Music Week we’re excited for

Those who know and love the Bay Area know that we’ve got a storied history when it comes to culture-defining music. The first-ever San Francisco Music Week is a citywide celebration of that iconic past, plus the present and future of the Bay Area’s renowned music scene. This joint initiative by the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), SF Live, and Noisepop features panels, live music, venue tours, and community events. Billed as a gathering for the Bay Area’s music community, SF Music runs from Monday, February 24 to March 2. Take a look at just a few events we’re excited for this week.

Blue Bear’s Little Bear’s Pop-up at YBCA

At what may arguably be the cutest event of the whole week, this is a chance to get your little one into music early. Hosted by the Blue Bear School of Music, the program for infants and toddlers gets the kiddos into music appreciation and deep embodiment of rhythm and melody using hands, egg shakers, scarves and hand drums. It’ll be an afternoon of making music together!

When: Wednesday, February 26

Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sf-live-calendar/ybca-littlebearspopup

SF Philharmonic Dress Rehearsal

Experience the thrill of watching the musicians of the San Francisco Philharmonic during a dress rehearsal performance of Mussgorsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” With the audience just inches away from the action, music director and founder Jessica Bejarano will lead and conduct the performance of this piano suite.

When: Thursday, February 27

Where: Kanbar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sf-live-calendar/sfphilharmonic-feb27

Music Industry Panels at Hyde Street Studios

This one’s for all the studio heads: an exclusive evening at this historic San Francisco recording studio, which has seen Bay Area legends from Tupac to Green Day, featuring panels on the ins and outs of the music production world. The first panel is about maximizing your project in the home studio and everything you’ll need to know about recording in a pro space. The second panel will be a discussion of different approaches to recording bands and ensembles and some-behind-the-scenes stories from sessions.

When: Thursday, February 27

Where: Hyde Street

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sf-live-calendar/hydestreet-panels

Live Music at San Franpshycho

Our friends at San Franpsycho, who made our fantastic new thank you gift hoodies , are celebrating SF Music Week with live music from Bay Area Bands. Gabi , Solar Cortet, and Too Much Tongue will be bringing the tunes, while you sip adult beverages and shop San Franspycho gear at a discounted price.

When: Saturday, March 1

Where: San Franpsycho

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sf-live-calendar/sanfranpsycho

Artist Development Day

During this engaging afternoon designed specifically for artists and bands, independent musicians will be empowered with knowledge and tools to advance their creative pursuits. The main stage features a keynote speech by Anthony Arya , and a panel discussion hosted by Bandcamp on navigating a career in the independent music industry, with KALW Music’s Tshego Letsoalo as one of the panelists. Other events for Artist Development Day include Music City tours, a band coach workshop, and office hours with the folks at Bandcamp.

When: Saturday, March 1

Where: Music City SF

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sfmw-artist-development-day

Downtown Record Swap

Inspired by Japanese listening rooms, Harlan Records is a bit of a vinyl collector's dream, so it’s apt that they’re closing out SF Music week with a downtown record swap. Crate diggers can make their way through stacks of everything from vintage to contemporary brought by local record collectors.

When: Sunday, March 2

Where: Harlan Records

Tickets: https://sflivefest.com/sf-live-calendar/harlanrecords-recordswap