Crosscurrents

The art and science of listening

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

This interview aired in the January 30, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

When you think about it, listening has a lot of layers. Listening with half an ear to background chatter, or listening with your whole body to music or a loved one.

'Third Ear: Reflections on the Art and Science of Listening' is Elizabeth Rosner’s thoughtful and engrossing book weaving together research on how we and all kinds of creatures listen and hear. It includes her own story of listening but sometimes not hearing her parents, survivors of the Holocaust.

