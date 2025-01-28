The national legacy of Chinese American communities

This interview aired in the January 28, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Tomorrow marks the start of the 15-day-festival celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

It dates back to China’s first dynasty and practice is steeped in tradition and mythology. Back in the mid 1800’s, during the Gold Rush, San Francisco became home to the largest Chinatown in America.

On the eve of the festival we explore the rich history of the Bay Area’s Chinese American community. You might be surprised to learn how connected they are to national conversations happening now.

To learn more about this history, we hear from historian and Chinese Historical Society board member, David Lei. As a child, he immigrated with his parents to San Francisco's Chinatown in 1956. While loud noises are still part of the celebrations, he says that when he was a kid, things were a bit more … risky.

